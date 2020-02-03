The 5+5 Hafter-Serraj Joint Military Commission meets in Geneva

UNSMIL has confirmed that the delayed 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission is starting its meetings under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva today.

It reported that five senior officers appointed by the internationally recognized government (Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Faiez Serraj and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Hafter, are participating in the talks, which are moderated by Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission was one of the outputs of the 19 January Berlin conference on Libya aimed at turning Libya’s much violated military truce into a permanent ceasefire.

The initial 12 January truce had been called for by Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan and Russia’s counterpart Vladimir Putin