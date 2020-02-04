Italy receives Libya’s interior minister in Rome

Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio received Monday Libya’s Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashaga, in Rome.

A statement of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two sides had a “friendly and thorough talks”. “It was an opportunity to confirm the Italian government’s support for the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), recognized by the United Nations,” the statement explained.

Di Maio affirmed Italy’s utmost commitment to a political solution to the Libyan crisis, starting with the full implementation of the outputs of the Berlin Conference.

He reiterated the call for respect for the armistice and for the parties’ commitment to the political track established in Berlin.

Italy also confirmed its participation in the first ministerial meeting of the International follow-up committee for the Berlin Conference in Munich. Its foreign minister expressed his country’s readiness to host the next meeting at the technical level.

Regarding the bilateral memorandum of understanding of immigration signed in 2017, the Italian diplomat stressed the importance of the Libyan authorities’ commitment to confront human smugglers.

He revealed the intention of his government to introduce a series of amendments soon on the Libyan side in order to improve the contents of the agreement, giving special consideration to respecting the rights of migrants and asylum seekers, including the necessary support for UNHCR activities.