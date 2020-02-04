Libyan army steps up military build-up in Abu Grien

Significant military reinforcement has arrived at the frontlines of Abu Grien town, western Sirte, from Misurata and Tripoli, according to a source from the media office of the Volcano of Rage Operation.

Cautious calm prevails in the vicinity of Abu Grien and beyond with “unsuccessful infiltration attempts” by Haftar militias, as described by the source.

The source also spoke of indiscriminate shelling on almost a daily basis by the militias without causing any significant damage.

Aircraft belonging to Haftar’s forces were detected overflying the region, but the Libyan army forces responded with anti-aircraft missiles, according to the same source.