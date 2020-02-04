Sarraj meets with US security delegation, while Haftar bombs Tripoli

Tuesday , 4 February 2020
04/02/2020 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

The Head of the Presidential Council received a delegation of the American Jones Institution for Military, Security and Counter-Terrorism Consulting, in the capital, Tripoli.

A statement issued on Monday by the Council said that Al-Sarraj discussed, “the importance of strengthening partnership programs with the institutions of the friendly countries, on top of which the USA, which is linked with Libya with a strategic counter-terrorism alliance. Mr President gave an overview of the security and military challenges facing the country.”

The statement added that the US delegation “discussed with Libyan officials a common vision of ways to reform and develop the military and security institutions and to combat terrorism in Libya.”

This visit comes at a time when retired Major General Khalifa Haftar has been launching an attack against Tripoli, the headquarters and surroundings of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord, since 4 April.

This coincides with Haftar forces’ bombing of residential neighbourhoods in the densely populated Abu Salim area in Tripoli, which resulted in the damage of houses, but no deaths were reported.

