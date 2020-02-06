HCS reiterates the need to clarify the military track before any political talks

Tuesday , 11 February 2020
06/02/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Representatives of the High Council of State (HCS) elected to participate in the Geneva Dialogue emphasized that the lines of the military and economic track must be made clear before embarking on the political course.

The committee composed of the 13 elected members and its advisory team held a meeting on Wednesday at the HCS HQ in Tripoli.

They insisted on irreplaceable bedrock principles for engaging in any political dialogue, including a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of aggressor forces and the return of the displaced.

