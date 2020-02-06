Libya’s Haftar receives 6 Chinese drones from Jordan

Libyan National Army loyal to Khalifa Haftar has signed a contract to purchase six Chinese CH-4 drones from the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

Intelligence Online reported on Sunday that the RJAF was looking to offload its drones “for months,” adding that “a number of contracts were signed with eastern Libyan authorities over the past few weeks.”

Since the ouster and death of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya, one in eastern Libya led by Haftar and supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and another in Tripoli, led by Fayez Al-Sarraj and enjoys United Nations (UN) and international recognition.

While Al-Sarraj receives support from Turkey, Haftar mainly receives technical support from Russia and funding from the UAE.

In December, the UN reported that Jordan had provided Haftar with armoured vehicles used by Al-Kanyat militias in Tarhouna on the southern Tripoli frontlines.