US warns of possible outbreak of clashes in Libya

08/02/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

The United States embassy in Libya said ambassador Richard Norland had noted with concern credible reports that significant military actions were being contemplated by forces affiliated with both Government of National Accord and Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement on Facebook on Saturday, the US embassy warned of renewed clashes in Libya in the near future.

The statement said whether offensive or preemptive in nature, such actions would violate the understandings reached in Berlin.

It also urged the Libyan parties and their external supporters to carefully consider the risks inherent in such actions, and to redouble support for the UN-facilitated security dialogue that is meeting in Geneva in an effort to agree on a lasting ceasefire.

