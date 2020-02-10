Tuesday , 19 May 2020
HoR calls the US to step up efforts to end aggression on Tripoli

10/02/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy

The delegation of the Tripoli-based House of Representatives (HoR) visiting Washington has called on the United States to intensify efforts in order to cease the ongoing aggression on Tripoli and assist Libyans in building their civil state.

Discussions with the US State Department officials focused on the effects of the war and the violations committed against Tripoli, according to the HoR media office.

The two sides also reviewed the humanitarian situation and the political developments, including the paths of dialogue and the suspension of oil operations.

