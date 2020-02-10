Situation in Libya Becoming Global Threat Due to Foreign Meddling – African Union

The situation in Libya has become a threat to the global security, especially due to the unprecedented foreign meddling in the country’s affairs, African Union’s Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference held on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, Chergui added that the United Nations’ arms embargo was being violated, with advanced weapons being sent to crisis-torn Libya.

A communique released following the landmark Berlin Conference on Libya in January stipulated a complete arms embargo on Libya and an implementation of a nation-wide ceasefire between the opposing sides.

Chergui assured that the African Union wants to join the UN in assessment missions to Libya once a complete cessation of hostilities has been officially signed.Libya has been plagued by violence for most of the past decade following the ouster and assassination of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Today the country is divided between the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army (LNA) both of whom are supported by a myriad of foreign powers.