U.S. cautions both sides against renewed Libyan military action

In a statement released on Saturday, the U.S. Embassy said that it noted ‘‘with concern credible reports that significant military actions are being contemplated by forces affiliated with both the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the (internationally recognized) Government of National Accord (GNA) in the near future. Whether offensive or pre-emptive in nature, such actions would violate the understandings reached in Berlin.

We call on the parties and on their external supporters to carefully consider the risks inherent in such actions, and to redouble support for the UN-facilitated security dialogue that is meeting in Geneva in an effort to agree on a lasting ceasefire’’ the U.S. Embassy statement concluded.