UNSMIL condemns LNA indiscriminate bombardment of Tripoli civilians and expresses concern over actions of Tripoli-aligned forces in newly captured areas in Western Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said yesterday that it was alarmed by the continuing escalation of violence in Libya, particularly by the intensification of fighting in the past few days, resulting in civilian casualties and risking new waves of displacement.

It noted with grave concern reports of attacks on civilians, the Surman Prison break and release of 401 prisoners without adequate legal proceedings or vetting, desecration of corpses, retribution, including looting, robberies and torching of public and private properties, in western coastal towns recently seized by the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

It said it was following up the above allegations, which if verified, would constitute grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.

It also condemned the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces’ indiscriminate bombardment of Tripoli with rockets, many of which have landed on civilian neighbourhoods, resulting in casualties.

It warned that acts of revenge will further escalate the conflict, and lead to a cycle of revenge that threatens the social fabric in Libya. It called on parties to the conflict to deescalate, curb incitement, and immediately respect the repeated calls by the Secretary-General and international partners for a humanitarian pause.