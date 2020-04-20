AU: EU IRINI must cover all Libyan borders

Tuesday , 21 April 2020
20/04/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Peace and Security Smaїl Chergui has emphasized that the EU’s operation IRINI implemented to enforce the arms embargo on Libya must be transparent and includes all borders of Libya.

“It is of the utmost importance to deal with all those involved in violating the arms embargo on Libya and continue to interfere in its internal affairs,” Chergui stressed.

He added that the United Nations and those who participated in the Berlin conference should compel the warring parties to end hostilities, in order to address the health crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

