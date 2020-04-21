EU official holds Haftar fully responsible for the crisis in Libya

Wednesday , 22 April 2020
21/04/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Head of the European (EU) mission for the Maghreb countries and the Arab Maghreb Union, Andrea Cozzolino, has held Khalifa Haftar fully responsible for the ongoing aggression in Libya due to his continuing attack on the capital, Tripoli.

Cozzolino said, in a press statement, that “the responsibility for what is happening in Libya lies largely with Haftar, who tried to attack Tripoli”, adding that the EU views the actions of Turkey in a very good light.

He added that the Turkish government in cooperation with the Government of National Accord had advanced the peace process in Libya, stressing the need for, “Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to advise Haftar to pursue dialogue, to end the crisis in Libya”.

