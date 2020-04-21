Turkey ‘mobilising major Libya offensive’ to secure Tripoli as warlord Haftar loyalists target coronavirus hospital

Haftar’s self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesperson Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari said Turkey was sending military personnel and equipment to Libya, according to a Monday report The LNA claimed it has information on Turkey’s plan to carry out a massive ‘attack’ on Libya’s Tarhuna city – just 65km from the capital.Mismari said the Haftar forces would retaliate in Libya, triggering concerns for more bloodshed in the war-torn country.

“We [will] fight the Turkish Army on land, sea and air,” he warned.

Haftar – who has been recruiting thousands of African mercenaries, mainly from Chad and Sudan, to fight in his ranks – also accused Turkey of “exploiting” the coronavirus pandemic to mobilise against LNA’s rival, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Since Hafter’s forces launched their offensive on the Libyan capital in April, both the LNA and the GNA have reiterated accusations that the other was deploying foreign forces in the ongoing civil war.