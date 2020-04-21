Tuesday , 21 April 2020
Home / Normal / Two members of one family killed and another injured in a new wave of bombing in Tripoli

Two members of one family killed and another injured in a new wave of bombing in Tripoli

21/04/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Two people were killed and at least six others wounded in the continuation of indiscriminate bombing by Haftar’s militias on residential neighborhoods.

A source from the Ministry of Health said, that a father and his son were killed, while another of his sons was severely injured, after shells fired by Haftar forces hit their home in the Sa’idia area, of southern Tripoli.

On the same subject, the source also added that five paramedics were wounded on Monday, after a field hospital in Wadi Al-Rabi’ was targeted by Grad rockets, also fired by Haftar forces.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive Authorities
Tripoli

Check Also

How could coronavirus affect wars in the Arab world?

There are two main camps in Libya: the Turkish-backed coalition led by the Government of …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved