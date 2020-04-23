GECOL: Shortage of fuel leads to stoppage of generating units at Al-Khums Plant

The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) reported on Wednesday, that the first, third and fourth generating units of Al-Khums Gas Station, have stopped as a result of the lack of light fuel, which is used in its operation in place of gas.

The GECOL appealed to the relevant authorities to provide both light and heavy fuel to counteract the effect of the locking of a main gas valve, which is designed to feed a number of generating units.

The company confirmed that the light fuel, used for operating Al-Khums Plant is set to be initiated within two days and heavy fuel, within approximately ten days at Al-Khums Steam Station.

It added that this may lead to some generating units shutting down, potentially causing a significant decrease in output.