Libya’s GNA forces carry out offensive on Haftar’s forces in south Tripoli

Forces under the command of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) have carried out a large-scale attack on positions for Khalifa Haftar’s forces in south and southeast Tripoli.

According to sources, the attack was carried out on Mashroa Al-Hadba frontline, and Karizma frontline which is close to Tripoli International Airport; the entry to Qasir Benghashir district where Haftar’s forces are mainly located.

The offensive also targeted Salah Al-Deen frontline, where Haftar’s forces and most Russian Wagner Group mercenaries are positioned, knowing that the frontline is under spotlight now as accusations that nerve agents have been used on it to kill GNA forces.

“Our forces attacked Haftar’s forces on Khallatat frontline, destroying three military vehicles and advancing on some locations.” Said the spokesman for the Volcano of Rage Operation Mustafa Al-Majie.

Meanwhile, a military source said Thursday that Haftar forces’ attempts to end the siege on Tarhouna, laid by GNA forces, had failed.

“Haftar’s forces tried to advance on Al-Masabha area using Grad rockets’ shelling but failed as GNA forces retained their positions.” The source added, saying Haftar’s forces continued to shell the coastal road and residential areas in Garabulli.