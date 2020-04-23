Syrians ‘tricked’ into fighting in Libya for rogue general Khalifa Haftar

Upon arrival in Libya, the Syrian men were reportedly transferred to a military base in the Marj region of eastern Libya, supervised by the UAE.

There they were informed they would undergo advanced military training to prepare the men to fight on the frontlines for Haftar-affiliated militias.

The sources told The New Arab that several Syrian men who objected and refused to participate were detained. Some were allegedly tortured.

‘Civilian capacity’

Mohammed Al-Zamel, 29, from Quneitra, told The New Arab that he was recruited to work in Libya as a “volunteer” in the oil fields.

He and several others met by a Syrian recruiter and a Russian officer. They were told they would be going to Libya to protect Russian soldiers, Zamel said.

Zamel said contracts were signed during this meeting which stated that they would travel to Libya “to protect security installations and guard the oil fields in a civilian capacity”.

Days after the contracts were signed, the volunteers were asked to gather in Quneitra so they could be transported to Homs, and then on to Libya.

Al-Zamel told The New Arab that he, along with several others, returned to their villages upon realising they would have to fight on the front lines for Haftar’s whose forces are currently besieging the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

He said that they were subjected to verbal harassment by regime and Russian officers and threatened with arrest.

Foreign forces

Libya is embroiled in a civil war between militias linked to Khalifa Haftar’s in the east and forces loyal to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Since Hafter’s forces launched an offensive on the Libyan capital in April 2019, both the LNA and the GNA have reiterated accusations that the other was deploying foreign forces in the battle.