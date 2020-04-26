Uneasy calm in south Tripoli as Haftar’s forces continue attacks on civilian areas

The media office of Volcano of Rage Operation of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has reported an uneasy calm on frontlines in south Tripoli, except Mashroa Al-Hadab, where clashes renewed Sunday morning.

The media office added that Khalifa Haftar’s forces in southern Tripoli continued to carry out artillery shelling on civilian neighborhoods and facilities, including Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport, which had been targeted by several rockets, leaving considerable damage.

Volcano of Rage Operation’s media office posted photos showing smoke pillowing the sky above Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport and nearby residential areas after Grad rockets’ attack by Haftar’s forces on Sunday.

The media office said on Facebook that Haftar’s forces had targeted the densely populated area of Ain Zara in southern Tripoli as well.

In Tarhouna, GNA forces are still positioned on the outskirts of the city, and are laying a siege to pave the way for storming the city.