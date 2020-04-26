Western and central regions are military operations zones, Volcano of Rage command reiterates

The Volcano of Rage Operations Room has renewed its declaration of the western and central regions as military operations zones, prohibiting all military and paramilitary movement, also the driving of fuel tankers or cargo trucks, without prior official notice.

The Operations Room advised all drivers wishing to pass through these regions to communicate with the Government of National Accord and inform them of any related activities they may have planned, for security reasons.

These requirements were set in place in light of an emergency law passed by the Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, Fayaz Al-Sarraj, whereby he stressed the need for strict coordination with the official authorities regarding the delivery of emergency medical supplies and equipment, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic