Ganunu: Air Force targets Al-Wattia base with five airstrikes

28/04/2020

The Libyan Army Spokesman, Colonel Mohammed Ganunu, said on Monday that the Libyan Air Force had carried out five airstrikes, targeting military vehicles and Haftar militias at Al-Wattia Air Base.

The media office of the Volcano of Rage Operation quoted Ganunu as saying that these strikes come within the Peace Storm Operation, in response to the ongoing indiscriminate bombardment of Tripoli neighborhoods.

It added that these air force raids, carried out at dawn on Tuesday, hit two trucks of ammunition and fuel south of Bani Walid, which were earmarked to support Haftar forces in Tarhuna.

