UNSMIL’s Williams sees HoR head Saleh initiative as ‘‘positive’’

The Acting head of UNSMIL, Stephanie Williams, has welcomed the eight-point political initiative proposed by Libya’s House of Representatives (HoR) head Ageela Saleh. Williams called it a ‘‘positive’’ sign as she considered it an ‘‘all-inclusive…call for the return to political dialogue (as opposed to the current fighting) within the framework of the Berlin Conference’s outcomes (which are within the framework of the 2014 Libyan Political Agreement).

Williams said ‘‘As part of her continued efforts to bring an end to the ongoing fighting and seek a political solution for the Libyan crisis through reaching out to all Libyan interlocutors, Assistant SRSG and UNSMIL head Stephanie Williams today discussed latest developments in Libya with HoR Speaker Aguila Saleh.

The discussion also touched on Saleh’s recent initiative, which Williams considered a positive sign. She welcomed all-inclusive initiatives that aim to end the fighting and division and call for the return to the political dialog within the framework of the Berlin Conference’s outcomes.

Williams also stressed the importance of listening to Libyans’ calls for a humanitarian truce during the holy month of Ramadan and the resumption of the political process as soon as possible to put an end to the ongoing war for the sake of all Libyans’’.