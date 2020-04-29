Africa Intelligence: Operation IRINI is unsupported by European countries

Thursday , 30 April 2020
29/04/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Africa Intelligence website, reported that the European military operation ‘IRINI’, which was set up to monitor the arms embargo in Libya, has not received any support so far from the European Union (EU).

The French website suggested that the future of operation IRINI remains vague in the absence of any real contributions from member states of the EU, suggesting that Germany unenthusiastically agreed to provide a marine surveillance plane as support of the operation.

The website attributed this to the fact that the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel feels let down by her EU partners, who showed no respect for the results of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

