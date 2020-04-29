Thursday , 30 April 2020
UN: Eastern Libyan authorities expel 1,400 migrants and refugees this year

A Spokesman for the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, Jeremy Lawrence, said on Tuesday that the authorities in eastern Libya expelled 1,400 migrants and refugees this year alone, in violation of international law, according to Reuters news agency.

Lawrence added that the total number since the start of the year was 1,400, however, this month alone there was a group of 160 Sudanese immigrants expelled and he considered this practice, a violation of Libyan and international human rights, which prohibits forced return and collective expulsion.

