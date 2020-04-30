UAE officials arrive in Sudan on plane bearing Manchester City insignia to discuss military aid to Libya’s Haftar

Friday , 1 May 2020
30/04/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

A number of top United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials visited Wednesday the Sudanese capital to rally support and recruit fighters for Libya’s warlord Khalifa Haftar, sources have told Al Jazeera.

Two planes, one bearing the insignia of Manchester City Football Club, landed in Khartoum on Wednesday and departed back to Abu Dhabi five hours later.

Al Jazeera said that the delegation, led by UAE National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed, discussed ways of supporting Haftar in light of the setback his self-styled Libyan National Army is facing in his bid to capture Libya’s capital Tripoli.

Sources told Al Jazeera that the other aircraft carrying a number of high-ranking Emirati officials had arrived on Saturday, spending two hours in Khartoum, before leaving for Chad.

