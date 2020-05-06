International Criminal Court: We now have information about kidnappers of Sergiwa

In her virtual briefing to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Bensouda openly stated that Khalifa Haftar did not cooperate in the arrest of Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, or his extradition to the ICC, as requested of him.

She said that they were aware of the many and various violations taking place in prisons throughout Libya, particularly in the eastern region, pointing out that many reports suggested an increased number of kidnappings in the country.

Bensouda added that her team is working on the submission of requests for a new wave of arrest warrants in Libya, explaining that the violence taking place in and around Tripoli, has provoked the situation further, causing concern for high numbers of civilian casualties.

She renewed her support for the investigations carried out by various entities to fight impunity, particularly the Government of National Accord and the Attorney-General’s Office, however, she urged the UNSC member states to stand with them to eliminate any possibility of impunity.