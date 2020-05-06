Massive deployment of Russian mercenaries bolstering Libya’s Haftar: UN experts

The UN panel also published copies of a Russian-language map showing a training camp which was reportedly established by Russian mercenaries in southeastern Libya towards the end of 2019.

Despite Russia’s support for Haftar, the UN experts also noted strains between the military commander and Moscow. According to the report, Russia has met most of Haftar’s requests, however the general has not been so forthcoming, having restricted Wagner movements in Libya and withheld information.

Haftar, a Gaddafi-era military commander who heads the self-styled Libyan National Army, launched a campaign to seize Tripoli from government control last year. The two sides have remained locked in a conflict that has drawn in several foreign powers, including the UAE and Turkey.

Turkey and the UAE sit on opposite sides of the conflict, with Ankara having assisted the UN-backed Government of National Accord‘s military effort against Haftar.

The UN panel’s report also noted that Turkey has recruited thousands of former Syrian rebels to fight alongside the GNA in Libya. Haftar’s side, meanwhile, has flown in as many as 2,000 Syrians by the Damascus-based Cham Wings Airlines, according to the report.

The panel’s investigations into Syrian fighters in Libya are ongoing, however, the experts highlighted “credible” news of Russia recruiting Syrians. According to some reports, Syrians from the town of Douma were recruited with salaries of $800 per month.