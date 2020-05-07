Al-Sarraj calls for complete monitoring of the arms embargo on Libya

Friday , 8 May 2020
07/05/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The chairman of the Presidential Council (PC), Fayez Al-Sarraj, on Wednesday, called for full monitoring of the arms embargo on Libya in implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In a telephone contact with the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Al-Sarraj reiterated rejection to Operation IRINI, which was launched by the EU in the Mediterranean, to monitor the arms flow into Libya.

He further explained that his objection was due to the fact that the surveillance is limited to monitoring the sea alone, stressing the great need for the operation to include land, air and sea in order to be effective.

