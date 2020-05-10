Turkey threatens to strike Haftar’s forces if attacks on its interests in Libya continue

The threat comes days after Haftar’s forces fired rockets into the heart of the capital Tripoli, killing at least three people near the Turkish and Italian diplomatic residences.

Renewed rocket strikes on Saturday killed another four people, including one child, in Tripoli and Mitiga Airport, which currently hosts Turkish forces.

“These attacks – in which diplomatic missions including our Tripoli Embassy, ​​Mitiga Airport, civil aircraft prepared for departure and other civilian infrastructure were targeted and civilians were wounded and killed – constitute war crimes,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“On this occasion, we reiterate that if our interests are targeted with our representative offices in Libya, we will consider Haftar elements as a legitimate target,” the ministry said.