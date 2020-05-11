One woman killed and her entire family injured in shelling by Haftar militias in Salah Al-Din

Haftar militias targeted a residential neighborhood in the Salah Al-Din area on Sunday, with rocket-propelled grenades, killing one woman and wounding three other members of her direct family.

The media advisor to the Ministry of Health Amin Al-Hashemi, stated that the bombing resulted in the death of Mrs. Fatima Hammad, a 53-year-old woman, while her husband was wounded with shrapnel in both legs.

Mrs. Hammad’s two daughters were also wounded in the attack, one quite seriously, who remains in intensive care, while the other suffered a lesser injury to her left arm, according to Al-Hashemi.