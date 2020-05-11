WHO: Libya has not crossed the barrier of the ‘risk-free stage’ regarding the Coronavirus pandemic

A member of the Coronavirus Pandemic Team, at the World Health Organization (WHO), office in Libya, Ramadan Osman, said on Saturday, that Libya had not passed the danger zone, regarding the Coronavirus, despite the promising health status of results from testing.

Osman said in a press statement, that all the cases which were held in isolation, have now been released, bar one case, which was recorded two days ago, adding that the health status of the rest of the patients did not require any further hospitalization or any form of intensive care.