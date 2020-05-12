Guterres calls on the international community to push for a ceasefire in Libya

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Monday, called on all member states of the Security Council, to use their authority in achieving a ceasefire and to create a conducive atmosphere for political talks to take place, in line with SC resolutions.

This statement came in a report by Guterres, in which he focused on the work of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), since the beginning of 2020.

The Secretary-General beseeched member states involved in the Berlin Conference, to fulfill the commitments they undertook at that time, calling on the international community to play a pivotal role in ensuring continued progress and to remain focused on political dialogue between the Libyan parties.

Guterres added, “The momentum achieved by the adoption of SC Resolution 2510, of 2020 should not be lost and the feedback from the Berlin Conference, approved by the SC on March 26, should be fully supported”.

He also noted that the ‘coherent and constructive work’ of the United Nations on the issues outstanding, is vital in paving the way towards a comprehensive political solution to the present conflict in Libya, as he put it.