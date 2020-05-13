Libyan Air Force intensifies strikes on Haftar’s forces and supply lines

“In a span of the last 24 hours, our warplanes have targeted Haftar’s militias inside Al-Watiya airbase with three airstrikes.” Gununu said in a statement.

Gununu also said that the Libyan Air Force had been carrying out reconnaissance missions over the central and western regions to depict movements of Haftar’s forces and their supply lines.

The Libyan Army spokesman indicated that the Libyan Air Force also targeted two vehicles laden with two containers inside which there were several fighters from Haftar’s forces, adding that the airstrikes hit the two trucks and killed several of the fighters in the vicinity of Wadi Marseet in south Mazda town.

Also on Tuesday, the Libyan Air Force destroyed two fuel trucks in Al-Shweirif as they were en route to supply Haftar’s forces to carry on with their offensive on Tripoli, the media office of Volcano of Rage Operation said.

“Both the western and central regions are military zones and any movement in there should get prior permission, whether military or paramilitary vehicles, fuel or goods trucks.” Gununu remarked.