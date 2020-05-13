Sayala to SC: Condemnation of Haftar and his loyalists is your historical responsibility

The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has addressed the Security Council (SC) demanding that it face its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, and to condemn Haftar’s glaring illegal attack on Tripoli.

In the letter, Mohamed Sayala stated that Haftar’s militias had intentionally targeted the Turkish Embassy and the residence of the Italian ambassador in Tripoli with missiles, stressing that such action is a blatant violation.

These actions are directly contrary to the United Nations (UN’s) Charter and the Vienna Conventions for the protection of diplomatic and consular entities, he concluded.