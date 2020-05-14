Friday , 15 May 2020
Home / Normal / NATO ready to support Tripoli-based government, says Stoltenberg

NATO ready to support Tripoli-based government, says Stoltenberg

14/05/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

NATO is ready to support Libya’s government led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the military alliance said on Thursday.

In an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica, Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO has 30 partners, which on many issues have different positions, but added that Turkey remains an important ally.

He also stressed that NATO is supporting the UN’s efforts for peaceful solution to conflicts both in Libya and Syria.

“In Libya there is an arms embargo that needs to be respected by all sides,” Stoltenberg said.

“However, this doesn’t mean to put on the same level the forces led by [Khalifa] Haftar and the government of Fayez al-Sarraj, the only one recognized by the UN,” he stressed.

“For this reason, NATO is ready to give its support to the government of Tripoli,” he said.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
Executive AuthoritiesHead of StateInternational Organisations
All

Check Also

Is Russia pulling support from Libyan strongman Hifter?

While Washington has been accusing Moscow of inflaming the conflict in war-torn Libya by sending mercenaries …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved