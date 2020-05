Forces of the Government of National Accord arrested Friday three underage boys fighting for warlord Haftar in southern Tripoli.

Two boys revealed that they have been taken from an orphanage to join the fight for LYD 1000 a month.

Meanwhile, the Social Solidarity Fund in Benghazi, the government institution that takes care of orphans, has officially mourned the death of “Awnis Al-Dersi, who was killed in clashes in southern Tripoli.