Foreign Ministry complains about UNSMIL’s attribution of Tripoli strikes to “unknown parties”

The Foreign Ministry said the summoning of El Hillo was prompted by UNSMIL’s unfair statements in reaction to the repeated attacks by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on civilians in Tripoli and on civilian infrastructure as well as vital state infrastructure and institutions, which all amount to war crimes.

El Hillo was informed by the Head of International Organizations Department Salah Al-Deen Abboud about the surprise of the Ministry at the rhetoric of his office that equalizes the attackers and the victims, knowing that the crimes committed in Tripoli are clear and everyone knows the perpetrators, calling on the Humanitarian Coordinator to issue fair statements in the future.

Meanwhile, El Hillo said his office was avoiding pointing fingers at any party and accusing them of crimes as this would be the specialization of fact-finding commissions, adding that he did cross such protocols more than once by naming Haftar and his supporters such as his interview in New York last February, which made the Jordanian mission to the UN file a request to withdraw the interview from the UN website.