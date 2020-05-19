Al-Sarraj calls on the EU for an effective stance against the war crimes of Haftar on civilians

Thursday , 21 May 2020
19/05/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Feyaz Al-Sarraj, expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the European Union’s (EU) failure to take a firm stand against the crimes committed on innocent civilians in Libya by Haftar and his militias.

During a phone call to the EU’s foreign policy coordinator, Josep Borrell, Al-Sarraj added that these violations, which are committed systematically, are war crimes and crimes against humanity, and a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

For his part, Borrell expressed the EU’s eagerness to achieve stability in Libya, whilst voicing concern about the escalation of violence, according to a statement released by the Information Office of the PC.

