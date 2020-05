Haftar’s armed groups to retreat from some frontlines in southern Tripoli

Spokesperson of warlord Haftar, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said that their forces will perform “a tactical withdrawal” from some frontlines in southern Tripoli, just hours after losing the strategic Watiya airbase to GNA forces.

Speaking in a press conference in the early hours of Tuesday, Al-Mismari claimed that Khalifa Haftar decided to withdraw so that local residents pass Eid Al Fitr holiday in peace.