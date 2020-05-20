Thursday , 21 May 2020
Home / Normal / Israel claims Iran sent Libya’s Haftar anti-tank arms

Israel claims Iran sent Libya’s Haftar anti-tank arms

20/05/2020 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Israel’s UN envoy has alleged Iran sent Libyan renegade general Khalifa Haftar advanced anti-tank munitions during his push to seize Tripoli from the internationally-recognized government, Anadolu reports.

“In November 2019, imagery surfaced of four Iranian “Dehlaviyeh” anti-tank guided missile systems being employed by militias associated with General Haftar’s forces in Libya,” Danny Danon charged in a letter May 8 to the Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“The presence of this advanced Iranian-manufactured system on Libyan soil is another grave violation of Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), as set forth in article 6 (b) of annex B, which prevents ‘the supply, sale, or transfer of arms or related materiel from Iran,’” he added.

Danon was referring to UN-imposed arms embargo on Libya.

The Dehlaviyeh, or RAAD, is an anti-tank wire-guided missile system manufactured in Iran capable of penetrating armored vehicles.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
ArmyStatesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Why is Libya so chaotic and ungovernable?

The ongoing war in Libya did not start last year when Khalifa Haftar launched his …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved