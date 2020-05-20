Italy: Operation IRINI will include monitoring of Libyan-Egyptian border

Thursday , 21 May 2020
20/05/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi De Maio, confirmed on Tuesday, that the IRINI Operation is not only set to monitor the airspace and maritime territory, which is under control of the Government of National Accord (GNA), but is also to include monitoring of the Libyan-Egyptian borders.

De Maio, in a phone call with the Foreign Minister, Mohamed Sayala, renewed his country’s support for the GNA, indicating that the IRINI Operation would be balanced and the results of monitoring of maritime, air and land borders would duly be submitted to the official Committee to follow up on the agreements as set out in Berlin, through the United Nations.

