Intractable war in Libya risks becoming the next Syria: French foreign minister

Libya is further spiraling into a full-blown proxy war like Syria that could destabilize the region, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian warned today.

“The crisis is deepening. We are facing a ‘Syrianization’ of Libya,” he told a French Senate panel, according to Reuters.

Le Drian’s comments follow a series of recent setbacks for warlord Khalifa Hifter and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which for the past year has waged an offensive on the capital, Tripoli. In capturing a key air base and several major towns this month, the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord has pushed back forces loyal to the renegade eastern commander.

Libya’s descent into chaos has drawn in several foreign powers, each pursuing their own agendas in the north African country. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord enjoys support from Turkey, Qatar and Italy, while Hifter’s backers include the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Egypt, France and Jordan.

Foreign weapons from the warring parties’ international patrons have flooded Libya in blatant violation of a United Nations arms embargo, and the presence of foreign fighters has further complicated the situation on the ground.