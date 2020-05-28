Algeria renews offer to host negotiations between warring Libya parties

Algeria has emphasised the pivotal role that the neighbouring countries and the African Union should play in supporting the international process of settling the Libyan crisis.

On Wednesday, Algeria renewed its offer to host dialogue sessions between the warring parties in Libya, in order to reach a breakthrough of the current crisis.

Algeria’s proposal was forwarded by Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on the occasion of Africa Day, which marks the 57th anniversary of the foundation of the African Union on 25 May, 1963, in a statement published by Algeria Press Service.

Boukadoum added: “In solidarity with the Libyan people, Algeria will continue to do its best, within the framework of coordination and consultation with all Libyan parties, neighbouring countries, the African Union and the United Nations, to reconcile the warring parties and create a common ground for their viewpoints to meet.”

Over the past weeks, Algeria has led diplomatic endeavours between the parties to the Libyan crisis, while proposing to host the dialogue sessions next summer to launch a political process leading to a solution to the crisis.

A few days ago, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune disclosed in media statements: “We were very close to reaching a solution in Libya and launching a political process to settle the dispute. However, our endeavours failed… Some parties attempted to frustrate the Algerian efforts, believing that reaching a compromise between the conflicting parties will be a diplomatic success that will bring Algeria into the spotlight.”

The Algerian foreign minister expressed his country’s concerns over the current situation in Libya and: “The significant flow of arms towards Libya in a flagrant violation of international resolutions. The flow of weapon shipments to Libya not only fuelled civil war in the country, but also contributed to arming terrorist groups that have become a threat to the security of the region, in addition to blocking the path of a political settlement to this crisis.”

Boukadoum continued: “Unfortunately, conflicting regional and international agendas seem to agree only on keeping Libya in a state of anarchy to be an arena of proxy wars and political feuds, at the expense of the brotherly Libyan people.”

The internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) accuses Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia of arming Khalifa Haftar’s militia in his aggression against the capital of Tripoli, despite the countries’ silence or denial of these accusations.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) published pictures of Russian fighters sent to Libya to back Wagner’s mercenaries fighting with Haftar.