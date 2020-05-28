Thursday , 28 May 2020
Home / Normal / Guterres: 58 innocent civilians killed and 190 injured in Libya within 48 days

Guterres: 58 innocent civilians killed and 190 injured in Libya within 48 days

28/05/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, informed the UN Security Council (UNSC) of the brutal killing of 58 innocent civilians and the wounding of at least another 190, in Libya since last April, up until May 18, many of whom were children.

Guterres made this statement to the UNSC session, via a TV video link, which was initiated to discuss Guterres’ report on the protection of innocent civilians in armed conflicts around the world.

He added that in 2019 alone, more than 20,000 civilians were killed or injured in a mere 10 conflicts worldwide, which included the ongoing war in Libya.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
ArmyUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Haftar and the Tribes

In an interview, Alison Pargeter discusses the calculations of Libya’s tribes and their impact on …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved