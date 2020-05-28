Guterres: 58 innocent civilians killed and 190 injured in Libya within 48 days

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, informed the UN Security Council (UNSC) of the brutal killing of 58 innocent civilians and the wounding of at least another 190, in Libya since last April, up until May 18, many of whom were children.

Guterres made this statement to the UNSC session, via a TV video link, which was initiated to discuss Guterres’ report on the protection of innocent civilians in armed conflicts around the world.

He added that in 2019 alone, more than 20,000 civilians were killed or injured in a mere 10 conflicts worldwide, which included the ongoing war in Libya.