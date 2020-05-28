Libya announces 22 new Coronavirus cases and another death

Libya’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 22 new Coronavirus / Covid-19 cases and a fourth death yesterday. Two cases were tested in Tripoli and 17 in Sebha. One case had recently been repatriated from Turkey. There are now 40 cases that had recovered.

In view of this, the NCDC has advised citizens residing in Sebha to follow the necessary precautionary and precautionary guidelines, which include curfews, quarantines, social distancing and continued sterilization, disinfection, and personal hygiene.

It also asked citizens in Sebha not to leave the city until contacts are accounted for and the epidemiological situation stabilizes. It said that its teams are doing their utmost to track and identify those who had encounter identified cases and to take the necessary samples.

It will be noted that commentators put the sudden spike in Coronavirus cases to the increased testing that has been launched recently. Yesterday a total of 5,654 tests had been conducted across Libya. This increased testing had been advised by WHO.

The Tripoli government yesterday extended the current 6pm to 6am curfew for another ten days until 5 June.