Libya: Haftar shelling injures 3 civilians in Tripoli

At least three civilians were injured on Thursday as warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militia shelled a residential area in Tripoli, Libya’s capital, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Three civilians, including two children, were wounded as a result of shelling by the Haftar militia in the Ain Zara area,” Osama Ali, a spokesman for the Libyan government’s ambulance and emergency service, told Anadolu Agency.

The Libyan government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. The government launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal.