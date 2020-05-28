Libya, Malta ink MoU to combat illegal migration

Libya signed a memorandum of understanding with Malta on Thursday for combating illegal migration and consolidating bilateral relations.

The signing came during a visit by Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela to Tripoli in which he discussed illegal migration with his Libyan counterpart Fayez Al-Sarraj.

Abela also met top Libyan officials including Foreign Minister Mohamed Sayala and Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga.

Al-Sarraj praised bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and Malta’s support to the Libyan Government of National Accord.

He also touched stressed the need to end the aggressive offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar and his forces.

Meanwhile, Abela extended support to the Libyan Government of National Accord, adding that conflict should be resolved through dialogue.