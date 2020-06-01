Libya Coronavirus cases jump to 156 in total

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control said it had registered 26 Coronavirus cases in Libya on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 156.

According to the National Center for Disease Control, 14 positive cases were people who contacted with previous cases from Sabha and three others are new COVID-19 patients in the same city.

The National Center for Disease Control said eight other new cases are for people returning from Saudi Arabia and they were isolated in a quarantine center in Tripoli, while the rest of the passengers on the same plane had been quarantined in Misrata for diagnosis purposes.

According to the National Center for Disease Control, one more positive Coronavirus case was a man that contacted with a person who returned from Turkey on May 08.

The National Center for Disease Control said two new COVID-19 cases had recovered among the people who returned from abroad, adding that Libya has now 156 total cases, 99 of which are active, 52 recoveries and 5 deaths.