UN: Arms, mercenaries are still flocking into Libya

Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, condemned on Monday the continued flow of arms and mercenaries to Libya and renewed calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities to allow the health authorities to cope with the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We see an escalation in the fighting, and we are following with great concern the repercussions of this violence on civilians, especially as weapons and mercenaries are still flocking into Libya by land, sea, and air,” Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a press video conference.

He urged both parties for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and to work towards a Libyan dialogue that would achieve peace in the country.