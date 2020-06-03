Sayala: Saleh cannot be a political partner due to his support for the coup

Speaker of Tripoli-based House of Representatives, Hamouda Sayala said that the speaker of east Libya parliament, Aguila Saleh could not be a political partner, as he was a supporter of the military coup initiated by Khalifa Haftar.

Sayala added in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher that the political process should be bereft of Haftar who is not trustworthy after his dismissal of all previous agreements put before him.

He went on to say that they are willing to sit down with anyone from the opposite party, providing that they are willing to sincerely seek a peaceful solution, adding that Haftar is the one who brought mercenaries into Libya.

Sayala also remarked that Libya’s partnership with Turkey was a legitimate option, according to official agreements between the two parties.